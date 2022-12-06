Tokyo stocks open lower on concern over U.S. monetary tightening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday, weighed down by concern over the prospect of prolonged U.S. monetary tightening after the release of stronger-than-expected November service sector data in the world's largest economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 20.81 points, or 0.07 percent, from Monday to 27,799.59. The broader Topix index was down 1.39 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,946.51. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, precision instrument, and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.55-60 yen compared with 13...