Tokyo stocks edge up on weak yen, U.S. monetary tightening fears

Economy

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning as buying of exporter issues on a weaker yen helped offset concerns about a negative fallout from prolonged U.S. monetary tightening. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 81.71 points, or 0.29 percent, from Monday to 27,902.11. The broader Topix index was up 2.82 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,950.72. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, iron and steel, and marine transportation issues. Mining, service, and precision instrument shares were among the major decliners.
Kyodo News

