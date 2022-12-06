Tokyo stocks end up on weak yen as U.S. rate hike fear persists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday as the weakening yen against the U.S. dollar helped lift exporter issues despite concerns about a negative fallout on the market from prolonged U.S. monetary tightening. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 65.47 points, or 0.24 percent, from Monday at 27,885.87. The broader Topix index finished 2.32 points, or 0.12 percent, higher at 1,950.22. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, iron and steel, and other product issues.