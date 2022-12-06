Baseball: Batting star Yoshida's posting process moving forward

Orix Buffaloes slugger Masataka Yoshida's application to be posted has been received by Nippon Professional Baseball and transmitted to MLB, NPB Secretary General Atsushi Ihara said Tuesday. The 29-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has twice led the Pacific League in batting average. He drove in a career-high 88 runs this year and hit 21 home runs in each of the past two seasons. A five-time PL Best Nine Award winner, Yoshida drew a career-high 80 walks in 2022 while striking out just 41 times as he led the PL with an on-base percentage of .447. Once MLB accepts Yoshida's application, it...