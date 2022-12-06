Japan's World Cup performance to bring $120 mil. in economic effects

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's memorable performance at the World Cup in Qatar will generate up to 16.3 billion yen ($120 million) in economic effects, according to a recent think-tank estimate, with the country's wins against giants Germany and Spain igniting renewed interest in the sport. But the estimate by the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, falls short of the 21.5 billion yen in economic effects forecasted for the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018. Samurai Blue's hopes of reaching the quarterfinals of the soccer tournament for the first time were cru...