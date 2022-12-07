Nikkei opens lower on weak U.S. high-tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index opened lower Wednesday, dragged down by a decline in U.S. high-tech shares overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 158.47 points, or 0.57 percent, from Tuesday to 27,727.40. The broader Topix index was up 0.02 point, or 0.00 percent, at 1,950.24. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, precision instrument, and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.87-90 yen compared with 136.97-137.07 yen in New York and 136.94-95 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0465-0469 ...