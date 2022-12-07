Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on falling tech, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as technology issues came under pressure following an overnight decline in their U.S. peers, while a weak yen against the U.S. dollar continued to support exporters. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 128.93 points, or 0.46 percent, from Tuesday to 27,756.94. The broader Topix index was up 2.30 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,952.52. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, electric appliance, and precision instrument issues.