Main events scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Dec. 8: -- Revised gross domestic product data for July-September period to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m. -- Balance of payments statistics for October to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m. -- Supreme Court to hand down ruling on land minister's nullification of dismissal by Okinawa of land reclamation in Henoko, in move related to planned relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station at 3 p.m.