Tokyo stocks end lower on weak tech, defensive buying limits loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday, with technology issues leading the way lower as investors took a cue from a drop overnight with U.S. counterparts, but utility and other shares sensitive to domestic demand were picked up, limiting declines. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 199.47 points, or 0.72 percent, from Tuesday at 27,686.40. The broader Topix index finished 1.91 points, or 0.10 percent, lower at 1,948.31. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, electric power and gas, and bank issues, while mining, electric appliance and machinery issues were among ...