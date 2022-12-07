Bird flu cases rising sharply in Japan, gov't alerts farmers

Newsfrom Japan

Bird flu cases in Japan are rising at a faster pace than two years ago when a record-high number of chickens was culled due to the disease, prompting the government to urge farmers and local governments to take thorough preventive steps. As of Wednesday, a total of 27 cases of avian flu were confirmed across 16 prefectures in Japan, leading to the killing of over 4 million chickens, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Two seasons ago, between November 2020 and March 2021, 52 flu cases were confirmed in 18 prefectures, resulting in the culling of roughly 9.9 millio...