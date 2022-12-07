2 ex-Square Enix employees rearrested over insider trading

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo prosecutors served fresh arrest warrants Wednesday against two former employees of major gaming firm Square Enix Co. over a second case of alleged insider trading. One of the two is Yuji Naka, who is known as a creator of video game series Sonic the Hedgehog when he previously worked for Sega Corp., another gaming company in Tokyo. Naka and the second suspect, Taisuke Sazaki, are alleged to have bought shares in Ateam Inc. ahead of a February 2021 announcement that the Nagoya-based game developer will jointly create a mobile game with Square Enix for its popular Final Fantasy series. The...