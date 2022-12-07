Japan, Britain launch digital partnership on AI, semiconductors

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Britain launched on Wednesday a digital partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation across 14 areas ranging from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence, an initiative they say is intended to "stay on the frontier of technological advancement." The collaboration also aims to help improve the resiliency of semiconductor supply chains after a pandemic-induced global shortage snarled production for a wide range of products from cars to smartphones and laptops that use the essential component. Japanese and British officials signed an agreement the same day to launch the ministerial-l...