Japan's economy shrank an annualized real 0.8 percent in the July-Sept. period, revised upward from the 1.2 percent shrinkage reported earlier, the Cabinet Office said Thursday. Real gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, contracted 0.2 percent on a quarterly basis, an upgrade from a 0.3 percent shrinkage. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.