Tokyo stocks open lower on Nasdaq fall, U.S. recession fears

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses in the technology-heavy Nasdaq index amid growing fears over a potential recession in the United States. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 176.62 points, or 0.64 percent, from Wednesday to 27,509.78. The broader Topix index was down 13.32 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,934.99. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by bank, air transportation, and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.36-39 yen compared with 136.51-61 yen in New York and 137.41-44 yen in Tokyo...