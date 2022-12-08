Baseball: Red Sox, Japanese outfielder Yoshida agree to deal: report

Newsfrom Japan

Masataka Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan's Pacific League, has agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, MLB.com reported Wednesday, quoting a source. "The Red Sox made their first major counter move to the rival Yankees, agreeing to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida," said the official website of Major League Baseball. "The club has not confirmed the move," it said. "The Red Sox will have to pay a $15.375 million posting fee to the Orix Buffaloes based on the $90 million contract for Yoshida." Yoshida was quickly picke...