Tokyo stocks fall in morning on U.S. recession fear, strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as investors fretted over the earnings outlook for Japanese companies amid growing fears over a recession in the United States and a stronger yen. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 205.91 points, or 0.74 percent, from Wednesday to 27,480.49. The broader Topix index was down 12.70 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,935.61. On the top-tier Prime Market, electric appliance, bank, and transportation equipment issues were among the worst performers.