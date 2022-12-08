Baseball: Cubs outfielder Suzuki to play for Japan in WBC

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki on Thursday announced his intent to participate in Japan's national team for the World Baseball Classic next March. The 28-year-old is the third Japanese MLB player committed to taking part in the tournament, joining two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish. "I'm taking part in the WBC too. I'll try my best not to drag the team down," Suzuki said in an Instagram post. "Let's give skipper (Hideki) Kuriyama a victorious toss." Suzuki would be making his second straight appearance at the WBC after playing in ...