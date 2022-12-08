Soccer: 55-yr-old Miura linked with Oliveirense in Portugal 2nd div.

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest active player in Japanese football at 55, is being linked with a move to Portuguese second-division outfit Oliveirense, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday. The former Japan forward departed for Portugal on Wednesday to hold talks with the club's manager and check its facilities, the source said. Miura scored two goals in 18 games last season for Suzuka Point Getters in the Japanese fourth tier while on loan from Yokohama FC. The parent company of Yokohama FC, who won promotion to the J-League first division for next season, acquired a majority share in ...