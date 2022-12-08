Main events scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Dec. 9: -- Empress Masako turns 59. -- Japan, Australia hold meeting of foreign, defense ministers. -- Deadline for Unification Church to respond to government inquiries. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on damages suit by SoftBank Corp. against former employee for leaking 5G network technology information to rival Rakuten Mobile Inc. at 1:30 p.m.