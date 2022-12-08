Prolonged screening may delay Osaka, Nagasaki casino opening schedules

Newsfrom Japan

The land ministry said Thursday it would be difficult to decide by the end of the year whether to approve proposals by Osaka and Nagasaki prefectures to host casino resorts, in a move that could delay their planned openings in 2029 and 2027, respectively. The city of Osaka and Osaka Prefecture in western Japan and Nagasaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan are seeking to host so-called integrated resorts, comprising a large hotel, conference rooms and gambling areas, assuming gaining approval sometime after fall this year and Oct. 1, respectively. But the screening process has been prolonged wi...