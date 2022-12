Tokyo stocks fall on stronger concerns over looming U.S. recession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as concerns grew stronger that U.S interest rates may be held higher for longer and pull the world's biggest economy into a recession. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 111.97 points, or 0.40 percent, from Wednesday at 27,574.43. The broader Topix index finished 6.81 points, or 0.35 percent, lower at 1,941.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, electric appliance, mining, and bank issues led the decline.