Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as investor sentiment improved on the back of overnight gains on Wall Street, where the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index snapped a four-day losing streak. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 273.28 points, or 0.99 percent, from Thursday to 27,847.71. The broader Topix index was up 19.23 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,960.73. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, wholesale, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.61-64 yen compared with 136.64-74 yen in New York a...