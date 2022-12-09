Main events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Saturday, Dec. 10: -- Last day of extraordinary Diet session. -- Upper house to vote on bill designed to aid victims of Unification Church fundraising practices. -- 2-day meeting of Group of Eminent Persons for Substantive Advancement of Nuclear Disarmament to be held in Hiroshima. -- Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Koichi Hagiuda to make 3-day visit to Taiwan.