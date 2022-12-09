Tokyo stocks rebound in morning after rise in U.S. shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday morning, tracking a rally in U.S. shares after an increase in U.S. jobless claims raised hopes that interest rate hikes in the country could cease earlier than expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 371.78 points, or 1.35 percent, from Thursday to 27,946.21. The broader Topix index was up 22.80 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,964.30. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, electric appliance, and precision instrument issues.