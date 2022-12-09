Japan, Britain, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet by 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, Britain and Italy said Friday they will jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035 in Tokyo's first such defense cooperation with countries other than the United States, a key security ally. The countries' leaders said in their joint statement that they will "build on our long-standing defense relationship" through the fighter development program, which will "accelerate our advanced military capability and technological advantage," as well as further strengthen their supply chains and defense industrial base. Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Britain's BAE Systems ...