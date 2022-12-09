Japan carrier Rakuten Mobile warned over widespread network outage

Newsfrom Japan

Rakuten Mobile Inc. was instructed by the Japanese government on Friday not to repeat the massive disruptions of its mobile phone services and data transmission seen in September. Some 110,000 people were affected by the phone service failures and 1.3 million people were hit by the data transmission disruption, caused by a software malfunction in equipment at a data center. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications inspected the data center the following month. "We solemnly accept the instruction and will thoroughly follow it on a companywide basis," said Rakuten Mobile President Shu...