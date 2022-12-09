Tokyo stocks bounce back as weak job data raise hopes for dovish Fed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks bounced back Friday as an increase in U.S. jobless claims raised hopes that interest rate hikes in the country could cease earlier than expected, easing fears over a potential recession in the world's largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 326.58 points, or 1.18 percent, from Thursday at 27,901.01. The broader Topix index finished 20.06 points, or 1.03 percent, higher at 1,961.56. On the top-tier Prime Market, a wide range of shares rose, led by precision instrument, electric power and gas, and electric appliance issues.