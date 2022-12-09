CORRECTED: SoftBank ex-worker gets suspended sentence over info leakage

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court Friday sentenced a former employee of SoftBank Corp. to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and a 1 million yen ($7,353) fine over leaking the company’s 5G network technology information to Rakuten Mobile Inc.

The Tokyo District Court convicted Kuniaki Aiba, who had worked at SoftBank Group Corp.'s mobile phone service subsidiary but moved to Rakuten.

Aiba was arrested in January last year on suspicion of violating Japan’s unfair competition prevention laws. He had allegedly transferred data related to SoftBank’s 5G technology to his email account. He joined Rakuten...