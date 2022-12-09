Soccer: ACL final involving Urawa postponed to April, May

Newsfrom Japan

The two-legged Asian Champions League final involving J-League side Urawa Reds has been postponed from February to April 29 and May 6, the Asian Football Confederation said Friday.

Urawa had asked the AFC to rearrange the final’s dates as they would not be able to use their Saitama Stadium in the originally scheduled month because of re-turfing.

The winners of the west region will play the first leg at home before Urawa host the second leg.