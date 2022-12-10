Japan high school serves up edible crickets in meals

Newsfrom Japan

A high school in western Japan recently served food containing powdered crickets, collaborating with a local startup company that touts consumption of the nutritious and efficiently produced insects. Students from Komatsushimanishi High School in Tokushima Prefecture worked together with employees from cricket product manufacturer Gryllus Inc. to cook and serve the insects, which were dried, pulverized and mixed with other ingredients to be made into pumpkin croquettes. "I don't like looking at bugs, but surprisingly, it tasted good," said 18-year-old student Keisuke Inoue after he tried the f...