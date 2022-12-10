Soccer: Miura feeling positive about potential move to Oliveirense

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura was upbeat about his potential move to Portuguese second-division outfit Oliveirense on his return to Japan on Saturday after a visit to the club. The 55-year-old, Japanese football's oldest active player, has been linked with a move that would see him play in his fifth country overseas after Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia in his 38th pro season. "I'm resolved to thoroughly consider whether I can do the job properly," said Miura, who scored two goals in 18 games last season for Suzuka Point Getters in the fourth-tier Japan Football League. Miura spoke to the Portuguese cl...