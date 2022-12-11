64.5% of Japan firms abroad expect to see profits in 2022: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Around 64.5 percent of Japanese companies' overseas affiliates expect to see operating profits in 2022, bringing them almost on par with levels before the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent survey. While the result was almost at 2019's 65 percent, signs of long-term recovery were less promising, with just 45.4 percent of respondents saying they will expand their business in the next one to two years, down from a pre-COVID-19 48.9 percent, according to the survey by the Japan External Trade Organization. About 60 percent of manufacturing businesses also said they planned to review thei...