Baseball: Hawks ace Senga agrees to 5-year deal with Mets: report

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese free-agent right-hander Kodai Senga agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract Saturday with the New York Mets, MLB.com reported, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. Senga, who will turn 30 in January, possesses a dominant split-fingered fastball, and a fastball that touches 100 miles per hour. He has long desired to pitch in MLB, but his Japanese club, the SoftBank Hawks, have steadfastly refused to post any players. According to the report, the deal includes a full no-trade clause and an opt-out that would allow him to be a free agent after the 2025 season. Since joining ...