Tokyo stocks open lower after fall on Wall Street

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday following a fall on Wall Street late last week due to concerns about continued credit tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 107.94 points, or 0.39 percent, from Friday to 27,793.07. The broader Topix index was down 5.31 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,956.25. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.71-74 yen compared with 136.52-62 yen in New York and 136.34-36 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was quoted at $1.0521-0522 and 143.83-88 yen against $1.0528-0538 and 143.91-144.01 yen in...