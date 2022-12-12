Tokyo stocks fall in morning as U.S. rate hike worries weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell modestly Monday morning, tracking a decline in U.S. shares late last week after hotter-than-expected inflation data fanned worries about prolonged interest rate hikes in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 79.89 points, or 0.29 percent, from Friday to 27,821.12. The broader Topix index was down 2.65 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,958.91. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal and metal product issues.