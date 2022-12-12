Tokyo stocks end lower on rekindled U.S. rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Monday, weighed down by rekindled worries that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates for a long period, hurting the world's largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended 58.68 points, or 0.21 percent, down from Friday at 27,842.33. The broader Topix index finished 4.23 points, or 0.22 percent, lower at 1,957.33. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metals and wholesale trade issues.