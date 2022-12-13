URGENT: G-7 vows to “intensify” pressure on Russia amid war on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies on Monday reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for Ukraine in the face of the ongoing war waged by Russia, and vowed to “maintain and intensify” economic pressure on Moscow.

In a statement issued after an online meeting, the G-7 members, which include the United States, Japan and the European Union, also said they are determined to help Ukraine repair and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure damaged by the war, and meet its winter preparedness needs.