Tokyo stocks gain in morning ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained Tuesday morning, following a rebound on Wall Street overnight, as investors adjusted their holdings and bought back shares ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 103.76 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday to 27,946.09. The broader Topix index was up 10.15 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,967.48. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, mining, and marine transportation issues.