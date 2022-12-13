Japan eyes bonds for SDF facilities in planned defense budget hike

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering the use of construction bonds to fund the development of Self-Defense Forces' facilities with around 1.6 trillion yen ($12 billion) as part of its five-year plan to roughly double its defense spending, sources familiar with the plan said Tuesday. The government and ruling coalition are studying ways to finance the defense budget increase that will total some 43 trillion yen over the next five years to fiscal 2027. For the next fiscal year starting in April, defense outlays will likely grow to around 6.5 trillion yen from the current 5.2 trillion yen. Construction bonds are...