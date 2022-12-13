China files complaint with WTO over U.S. chip export controls

Newsfrom Japan

China filed Monday a complaint against the United States with the World Trade Organization over Washington's semiconductor export control measures, arguing that the world's largest economy has been "abusing" said measures by expanding the concept of national security. The Commerce Ministry in a statement claimed the U.S. export curbs "hinder the normal international trade of chips" and "threaten the stability of the global supply chain," and accused them of being "a typical practice of trade protectionism." In October, the United States unveiled a sweeping set of export controls on certain hig...