Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Dec. 14: -- Bank of Japan to release quarterly Tankan business sentiment survey at 8:50 a.m. -- Machinery orders for October to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m. -- Supreme Court's Grand Bench to hold appeal hearing on suit filed by two groups of lawyers seeking to invalidate October 2021 lower house election due to vote value disparity.