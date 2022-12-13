Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Dec. 14: -- Bank of Japan to release quarterly Tankan business sentiment survey at 8:50 a.m. -- Machinery orders for October to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m. -- Supreme Court's Grand Bench to hold appeal hearing on suit filed by two groups of lawyers seeking to invalidate October 2021 lower house election due to vote value disparity.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News