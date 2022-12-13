Tokyo stocks rise ahead of Fed policy meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose modestly Tuesday as a wide range of issues were bought after an overnight rally on Wall Street, while the market largely adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 112.52 points, or 0.40 percent, from Monday at 27,954.85. The broader Topix index finished 8.35 points, or 0.43 percent, higher at 1,965.68. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, pharmaceutical, and insurance issues.