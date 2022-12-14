Panasonic to supply batteries to U.S. EV startup Lucid

Newsfrom Japan

Panasonic Energy Co. said Tuesday it will supply lithium-ion batteries to U.S. electric vehicle startup Lucid Group Inc. from next year as a new contract for the product already in use by major EV maker Tesla Inc.

The automotive batteries will be provided for the Lucid Air sedan and the Gravity SUV, the Osaka Prefecture-based company under Panasonic Holdings Corp. said.

Panasonic Energy said it will manufacture the lithium-ion batteries for Lucid at an existing factory in Japan and a plant to be built in the U.S. state of Kansas.

“This partnership will help us drive growth of the lithium-ion b...