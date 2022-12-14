U.S. seeks stronger ties with Africa in 3-day summit amid China clout

Newsfrom Japan

A three-day U.S.-Africa summit began on Tuesday in Washington, with President Joe Biden’s administration planning to commit $55 billion over the next three years to support the continent where China is increasing its economic clout.

A total of 49 countries and the African Union have been invited to the event for talks on cooperation on a range of issues such as trade and investment, security, health and climate, as well as space.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the expansion of Washington’s space partnerships by welcoming the first African signatories -- Nigeria and Rwanda -- to...