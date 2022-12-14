Tokyo stocks rise on hopes Fed turns dovish after weak price data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer price data for November increased the chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will moderate its pace of interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 82.38 points, or 0.29 percent, from Tuesday to 28,037.23. The broader Topix index was up 4.28 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,969.96. On the top-tier Prime Market, mining, textile and apparel, and electric appliance issues led risers. The U.S. dollar remained around the mid-135 yen range in Tokyo after plummeting by over 2 yen to th...