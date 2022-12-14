Tokyo stocks rise in morning as fears ease over U.S. recession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning as weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer price data eased fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue with its powerful monetary tightening and cause a recession, although the upside was limited by the yen's firmness. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 186.56 points, or 0.67 percent, from Tuesday to 28,141.41. The broader Topix index was up 9.11 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,974.79. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by textile and apparel, mining, and electric appliance issues.