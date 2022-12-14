Soccer: J-League 1st division to feature 20 teams from 2024

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League first division will feature 20 teams from the 2024 season, an increase from the current 18, as part of a plan to enhance its level and competitiveness, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The league is moving to reward clubs who finish high in the standings with greater prize money that will give them more financial muscle and appeal, and wants more teams competing in the division to raise its profile, the source said. J2 and J3 will also be reformed into leagues of 20 teams.

One club from J1 will be relegated following the 2023 season when the top three sides from J...