Tokyo stocks fall slightly after Fed policy meeting

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Thursday morning as initial selling driven by worries over prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes was offset by buying after the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting was largely within expectations. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 74.66 points, or 0.27 percent, from Wednesday to 28,081.55. The broader Topix index was down 2.29 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,975.13. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and service issues.