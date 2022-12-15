Tokyo stocks down on wariness over U.S. monetary tightening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Thursday on wariness that U.S. interest rates could remain high throughout next year after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained a hawkish stance. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 104.51 points, or 0.37 percent, from Wednesday to 28,051.70. The broader Topix index finished 3.52 points, or 0.18 percent, lower at 1,973.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, precision instrument, and service issues.