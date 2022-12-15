Tokyo to require new homes be fitted with solar panels from FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday it will introduce a system requiring newly built homes to be fitted with solar panels from fiscal 2025 in a bid to reduce carbon emissions from the household sector. The first mandate of its kind in Japan comes as a revised ordinance on environmental security to introduce the system was passed Thursday by a majority vote on the final day of a regular Tokyo metropolitan assembly session. According to the metropolitan government, major housing construction firms will be required to install solar panels on buildings with a total floor area of less t...